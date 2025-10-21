Gordon to start new investigation into Weston County election errors

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon said voters in Weston County sent him new complaints about their county clerk’s conduct in the 2024 general election and that his office will investigate, according to an Oct. 20 press release .

That’s after he concluded a similar investigation into Weston County Clerk Becky Hadlock in May that found her actions didn’t add up to “willful negligence.”

In the Nov. 5 general election, Hadlock distributed incorrect ballots for three races to local polling centers, which led to hand recounts.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s office completed its own investigation into Hadlock and released a report calling for her removal on March 10.

One of the new complaints alleges Hadlock’s filing of a false post-election audit following last year’s election.

Another outlines Hadlock’s failure to comply with a rare legislative subpoena issued by lawmakers on the Weston County Clerk 2024 General Election Subcommittee seeking more information about what happened in 2024.

If Gordon determines the new complaints hold water, he could refer the case to the state attorney general, who could seek Hadlock’s removal from office.

Four of the voters who submitted complaints to the governor are members of the local Weston County Republican Party.

