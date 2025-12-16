Fornstrom sworn in to Wyoming Legislature, replacing the late Rep. John Eklund

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Leaders of Wyoming’s legislative and judicial branches swore in Pine Bluffs Mayor Justin Fornstrom to the state Legislature on Dec. 16, replacing the late Rep. John Eklund for House District 10.

The ceremony, presided over by House Speaker Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) and Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden, marked the end of the process to replace Eklund.

Neiman appointed Fornstrom to serve on the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee and the Select Water Committee.

According to a press release from the Legislative Service Office (LSO), Fornstrom expressed his appreciation to those in attendance, saying, “I am honored and humbled to take this oath and accept the responsibility of serving the people of House District 10 and the entire State of Wyoming.”

Laramie County commissioners chose Fornstrom from a list of three names nominated by the local Republican party during a special meeting on Dec. 6 to fill the vacant seat formerly held by Eklund, who passed away on Nov. 14.

The release says the members of the Select Water Committee will elect their next chairman at a meeting on Jan. 21.

