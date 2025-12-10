Pine Bluffs mayor to fill Rep. Eklund’s former seat

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The mayor of Pine Bluffs will fill a vacant seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Justin Fornstrom will take on the role representing House District 10 after Rep. John Eklund died in November .

Laramie County commissioners selected Fornstrom from three people the Laramie County Republican Party nominated.

The process for filling vacant House and Senate seats calls for the local political party of whoever held the seat prior to nominate three people to the county commissioners of that legislative district. In some cases, this means multiple counties will weigh in. HD 10 is entirely within Laramie County, so the process was slightly simplified.

The Tribune Eagle reports Fornstrom told commissioners he opposes across-the-board property tax cuts, saying local governments should make those decisions. He also voiced strong support for technical trade programs offered at community colleges.

Pine Bluffs council members will nominate and select a new mayor to remain in the seat until the next election.