Food pantries continue to see increased demand going into the holidays

SNAP benefits went on pause during the government shutdown, creating more stress for some Wyomingites around getting food on the table. While the federal program is up and running again , food pantries across the state are still seeing increased need going into the holiday season.

Olivia Schon is the director of development with the Food Bank of Wyoming . She said some of the nonprofit’s hunger relief partners around the state saw more than 80 new families come to get food around Thanksgiving.

“ Here in 2025, we are seeing a 10 year high when it comes to food insecurity, especially with the aftershocks from the pause in SNAP,” said Schon. “ We really did see an uptick when it came to our neighbors needing help during Thanksgiving time.”

Roughly 28,000 Wyomingites accessed SNAP benefits each month last fiscal year , with an average monthly payment of about $185 per person.

Schon said the uptick in demand has continued into December. The Food Bank of Wyoming doubled the amount of boxes going out to its 14 mobile pantries in November, upping from 175 to 350. The organization is doing the same this month.

The nonprofit's four drivers have been working overtime to deliver food across the state, covering over 300,000 miles this year.

“ We're having to increase their driving time and the gas that it takes and we're having to purchase more food than we normally do,” said Schon.

That continued need is also playing out on the ground at food pantries across the state.

Eva Estorga is the executive director of St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Cheyenne. She said there’s been more demand than what they’re used to seeing this time of year, on top of an increased use in November.

“ It has stayed the same now since this Thanksgiving to now, but it didn't go down. The need did not go down,” she said. “We're still working with high numbers.”

St. Joseph’s was one of many spots across the state that received additional funding from the state’s temporary Hunger Relief Program in November. Estorga said that extra bump was a huge help.

“ That was a blessing that came at a perfect time,” she said. “We were able to do healthier stuff – dairy, milk, cheese, eggs, things that we normally don't buy.”

Estorga emphasized that pantries can make a donated dollar go farther by buying directly from the Food Bank of Wyoming. But she added that donations in the form of money, food or volunteer hours are always welcome.

“ We're doing good on volunteers, but if anybody's ever wanting to do something, we've got something for you to do,” she said.

Debra Davis is the director of Joshua’s Storehouse , a food pantry in Casper that also got additional funding from the Hunger Relief Program last month. She said the number of people visiting has leveled out a bit from unusually high levels in November, but the pantry continues to be “super busy.”

“ Hopefully the more people realize how important food insecurity is and how many people actually are affected by it, then more people will come around and want to help more with ending food insecurity,” said Davis.