Rep. John Eklund, who focused on agricultural issues in the Legislature, dies

Sitting lawmaker Rep. John Eklund (R-Cheyenne), who two of Wyoming’s executives say focused on agricultural issues during his 14 years in the state Legislature, died on Nov. 14 at the age of 74.

While in Cheyenne, Eklund sponsored a bill banning lab-grown meat , another banning hunting and fishing on cropland and a measure prohibiting drones from trespassing , among others.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported in August 2024 that Eklund was a member of the more-moderate Wyoming Caucus, which was created in response to the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

Ecklund had been sporadically present at recent meetings of the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee and the Select Water Committee, which he chaired.

A press release from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office states, “John served the people of Laramie County with integrity and heart from the moment he entered the Legislature in 2011. He brought a steady hand, a gentle spirit, and a deep commitment to Wyoming’s agricultural community, work that earned him respect on both sides of the aisle.”

The Wyoming Republican Party wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Rep. John Eklund. A devoted rancher, public servant, and true Wyoming statesman. Our love and prayers are with Karen and the entire Eklund family. Thank you for your years of service to our state.”

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Representative Eklund’s passing,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said in a press release. “Representative Eklund’s work on agricultural issues and on protecting Wyoming’s producers has been very important for our state. It was an honor to be able to serve with him in the legislature and work with him on a number of issues. I’m continuing to pray for Representative Eklund’s entire family.”

According to Wyoming law , the Wyoming Republican Party’s state central committee will now compose and send a list of three people to fill Eklund’s spot to all of the county commissioners in his legislative district, which is located entirely in Laramie County. Commissioners will then select one to fill Eklund’s vacancy until his term ends.

