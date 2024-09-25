Wyoming unemployment inched up to 3% in August

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by a tenth of a percent last month, to 3 percent.

While that’s a bit higher than the state’s rate last year, Wyoming is still well below the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

The state Department of Workforce Services notes it’s somewhat unusual for jobless rates to increase in August. The department says this perhaps suggests that economic growth is moderating around the state. The biggest increases year-over-year were seen in Goshen, Johnson and Platt counties.

The state added an estimated 1,200 nonfarm jobs over last year.