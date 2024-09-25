© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming unemployment inched up to 3% in August

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by a tenth of a percent last month, to 3 percent.

While that’s a bit higher than the state’s rate last year, Wyoming is still well below the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

The state Department of Workforce Services notes it’s somewhat unusual for jobless rates to increase in August. The department says this perhaps suggests that economic growth is moderating around the state. The biggest increases year-over-year were seen in Goshen, Johnson and Platt counties.

The state added an estimated 1,200 nonfarm jobs over last year.
Nicky Ouellet
