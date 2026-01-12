© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 12, 2026 at 7:16 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 13, 1874, Laramie City was officially incorporated. It’s unclear when “city” was dropped from the name. On January 14, 1921, the Powell Tribune received its first wireless news dispatches. On January 14, 1958, accused rustler Bob Alcorn escaped a Thermopolis jail using hacksaw blades coated with soap provided by Eva Brown. Alcorn had previously escaped the Teton County jail three years earlier. On January 14, 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler. On January 16, 1919, the Wyoming Legislature passed prohibition, or the “dry amendment,” a year before the country did.

And, according to the Gillette News Record, a couple routine arrests on January 14, 1976, got exciting. A police detective was bitten on the arm while arresting someone for shoplifting. The man bit hard enough that he broke skin through the detective’s heavy leather jacket. The second man who was arrested had run through a glass door while trying to escape.
Ivy Engel
