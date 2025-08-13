© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Gordon activates up to 15 Wyoming National Guard members to support ICE

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet,
Jenna McMurtrySophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:33 PM MDT
A brick building with the words "Wyoming National Guard" on the front of it.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday he’s activating up to 15 members of the Wyoming National Guard to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) boosted efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the guard members will provide “administrative, logistics and transportation support to ICE” over the coming months.

“Guard personnel will not be directing enforcement operations and will remain under the Governor’s command and control while working alongside ICE. The Guard mission is expected to begin within 30 days,” the release said.

The move comes after U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth notified the National Guard Bureau that up to 1,700 Guard members across 20 states could be activated for ICE support under Title 32, Section 502(f) of the U.S. Code.

“When asked by our nation, Wyoming responds. Our participation is about putting our resources where they can be of greatest service to the national priority of securing our borders and staunching illegal immigration,” Gordon said in a statement. “By handling essential support work, the Wyoming National Guard enables ICE agents to focus on public safety and national security. Our Guard is our Sword and Shield. Members have always answered the call, and I know they will perform this mission in accordance with their oath and with the professionalism they are known for.”
News Immigration and Customs EnforcementGovernor Mark GordonWyoming National Guard
Nicky Ouellet
Jenna McMurtry
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

