Nelson Drive faces lawsuit, Teton County skepticism

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:24 PM MST
Construction could start as early as spring 2026 on 36 homes, 13 reserved for forest workers, near a popular access point to the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
/
KHOL
Attorney Michael J. Clement, who owns a home with his wife on Nelson Drive, filed a lawsuit against the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust and Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson, on Jan. 2 in federal court.

His 56-page complaint lays out three issues he has with plans for 36 homes for community workers up his street on federal public land just east of Jackson's town limits.

He argues the project isn’t allowed in the scope of a special use permit, the public hasn’t received enough notice and the modular housing would harm him and his neighbors.

He believes in the need for forest service housing, he said in an interview, but also the rule of law.

“I do not believe that this is the way to do it,” he said.

Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust Executive Director Anne Cresswell told county commissioners at a meeting this week that she and Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson are confident in their legal standing.

“This was something that the supervisor expected from day one,” Cresswell said. “He has been incredibly diligent about dotting every single solitary ‘I’ and crossing every ‘T’ in anticipation that a lawsuit would be filed.”

She hopes the suit will be thrown out and won’t delay construction, expected to start this spring.

“It would be an incredible shame if this project added more cost,” Cresswell said, “because we're spending time fighting a lawsuit that has no basis.”

Hudson told KHOL he’s confident in his actions that have undergone internal legal review throughout.

Right now, Cresswell says the housing trust has the capital to start construction on 31 homes.

But to reach the full build-out, Cresswell’s organization and the Forest Service are asking Teton County for $4.05 million for rights to rent six of the 36 homes to county employees.

Up to six will go to town employees, 13 are reserved for the Forest Service, an unnamed nonprofit has committed to an unknown number, with the rest left to local workers on the Housing Trust’s waitlist.

Commissioners sounded skeptical about the price tag at their Jan. 5 meeting, especially given the lawsuit that threatens to delay or halt the project altogether.

“It’s hard for me to move forward at this price,” said Mark Newcomb, who chairs the board.

Commissioners are looking for more information to buy in – or not – at a future meeting on Jan. 20.
Economy housingJacksonTeton CountyNational Park Service
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn't reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

dante@jhcr.org
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney
