Park County moves ahead with changes that will shape future development in rural areas

Park County officials are moving forward with the first round of changes that will shape development in one of the state’s fastest-growing counties .

Commissioners revised the 2015 Development Standards and Regulations document that guides procedures for subdivisions, business buildings, roads, and other types of development in unincorporated parts of the county outside of municipalities.

Commissioners added more public hearing requirements for simple subdivisions. Plus, for those seeking an exemption to existing zoning rules.

Commission Chairwoman Dossie Overfield said there will be a second hearing for those seeking an exemption to existing zoning rules or what’s known as a variance.

“ Which would go before the P&Z [Planning and Zoning] commission since they are the first line of approval, when those things come through,” said Overfield. “They [Planning and Zoning] wanted the ability to take a look at them in case they affected a future application with them, be it a subdivision or a special use permit.”

Overfield said there will be a second public hearing for simple subdivisions, as well. Simple divisions are splitting one lot into not more than two lots.

“ Simple subdivisions usually just had to come before the County Commissioners. The problem with that was we had a lot of pushback from some of the public that said they had no idea that somebody was subdividing that ground and it didn't follow the same processes that other subdivisions did,” she said. “So we basically put it in the same processes that other subdivisions have to follow as far as a hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission. So there is an opportunity for the public to have more feedback before the final application comes to the County Commissioners.”

Officials also added definitions for what counts as a solar and wind facility and made changes to what is considered an adult entertainment establishment. Nude models in artist studios were exempted from that definition and put into their own category.

The updates were in response to feedback from the Planning and Zoning Department. The document also needed to be in compliance with federal and state statutes. It also was being updated to mirror the county’s new land use plan .

Commissioner Kelly Simone said that while the process has been confusing to the public at times, revisions were necessary.

“ There's some of these state and federal laws that we need to update in our regulations or we are placing the county in a position of liability. And I'm not comfortable with leaving it if it's not up to date,” Simone said.

Commissioners had initially put forward the first round of changes for the public to review during a hearing in January. Another hearing was held earlier this month.

Simone said she was glad that the public was given more time to review the changes.

“ I think we have a lot more work to do in round two, and I think that's where the public is really gonna want to engage more,” she said.

Overfield echoed the sentiment that the next round is where more impactful changes could occur.

“ I just think that the most important part to me is yet to come, and that is the uses allowed in areas, whatever those planning areas want to see,” Overfield said. “And then zoning, I don't know that there'll be a lot of change in zoning of what exists right now, but that's where we're gonna need the public input.”

These first round of changes will be implemented on October 1st. Some updates made in this first round will be revisited in the second round. In this next phase, commissioners will consider making changes to the county’s official zoning map, road and bridge standards, and other areas.

