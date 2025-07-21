Game and Fish seeks info on grizzly bear with a fatal gunshot wound in Park County

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), alongside the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, are asking for any insights into the recent death of a grizzly bear.

The animal was found along the Deep Lake Trail in Park County on May 30. Officials say the bear had a fatal gunshot wound.

FWS is offering a cash award to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest or charges filed against the potential culprit.

The trail is accessed on the Wyoming side of the scenic Beartooth Highway north of Cody. Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, so it’s illegal to kill one unless in self-defense or the defense of others.

Anonymity and legal protections are provided. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife office in Cody at 307-527-7604 or Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody regional office at 307-527-7125.

