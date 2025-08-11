The Donner Party #516: W.W. Morrison Papers

In the spring of 1846, George Donner set off with his 3rd wife, five youngest children and a number of other pioneers on the Oregon Trail. They were destined for California.



The trip west was to have taken six months. On departing Fort Bridger, Donner, as the lead of his party, chose to follow an untested shortcut known as the Hastings Cutoff. The choice proved to be disastrous. Oxen gave out and overloaded wagons were abandoned. The party’s progress slowed significantly, and delays used up precious supplies of food.

By the end of October, the pioneers were approaching what is now called Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada mountains. They were well behind schedule and soon found their progress blocked by snow. Though ill-prepared to spend a winter in the mountains, they built rudimentary shelters. A small group fashioned snowshoes and left on foot, determined to seek help.



Unfortunately, for many of the party, help arrived too late. Of the 87 people who departed Fort Bridger, only 48 survived the journey. Many starved to death. Among the survivors were 32 children.



