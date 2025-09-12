State shooting complex board clarifies project costs

The chairman of the board that will operate the state shooting complex near Cody said there’s been some confusion over how much the project will cost and why the board is going back to the Legislature for funding.

Glenn Ross said a recent editorial in the Cody Enterprise wrongly claims the project’s cost has gone up to $50 to $60 million.

The board estimates building all that’s planned on the more than 2,000 acre site, which includes various shooting sports ranges and an event center, is expected to cost around $20 million.

“ It could change as we find out more from engineers and architects and bid prices from contractors, but we haven't got to that point and we're not projecting any increases,” he said.

Ross said the editorial also claimed the reason the board is seeking more legislative funds is because of rising project costs. He said instead, the board is seeking funds that were initially approved but haven’t been released yet.

Lawmakers in 2023 agreed to put $10 million toward the project, but those funds couldn’t be released until the project was approved, according to the Powell Tribune . This year, the House and Senate seemed to agree to release those funds plus an additional $3.5 million. But after Senate leaders declined to pass a supplemental budget , $10 million was released.

Besides private fundraising, the board is planning to seek $5 million from the Legislature during its upcoming budget session that starts in February.

Advocates of the shooting complex say it will bring in visitors and millions of dollars of tourism revenue . Critics are concerned with the amount of public dollars being spent on the project. Some wildlife managers and residents are also worried that the site is being built in an area where wildlife migration occurs, according to reporting by WyoFile.

WPM asked Ross if there are specific areas of the site that will be off limits to development because of wildlife.

“There's nothing that has been triggered so far in anything we've done that is asking for or requiring some specific Game and Fish state process with the game herds or the game that's involved on the site. But it's our priority to make sure we're wildlife friendly,” he said.

Ross added, “We're taking into consideration everything we can because that's what people in the shooting industry and hunting industry do. We value the wildlife, so that's a high priority for us and we're taking it into account every step of the way,” he said.

The public will soon see a visual map for where the various shooting disciplines and event center will be built at the state shooting complex.

At a meeting this week, the board approved plans to work with an engineering firm that will translate site drawings to a map.

Board member Jim Saubier is leading the design committee.

“ Our handgun shooting bays, our extreme long range, our fixed distance rifle shooting range, our shotgun sports from sporting clays, trap, skeet, and five stand, our event center location and flow around that warehouse for storage of targets and equipment,” he said.

Saubier said open houses to view the maps will be held in October. The road to the site is currently being built. The board estimates the complex, which includes a 16,000 square foot event center, will open in 2027.

