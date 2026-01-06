Budget hearings day 11: Staffing trouble at departments of transportation, game and fish

Wyoming lawmakers on the interim Joint Appropriations Committee reconvened on Jan. 5 to continue hearings on the state budget.

Lawmakers heard from agency leadership at the Department of Transportation, the Game and Fish Department, and the Department of Workforce Services.

Workforce services, which administers programs like workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance, was up first. Its director, Liz Gagen, highlighted the decline in federal funding to some of the agency’s programs and a shortage of qualified employees at the agency.

State employee wages are under the purview of the Department of Administration and Information.

In the last biennial budget, state appropriators gave workforce services $221,744,214 in funding. Gov. Mark Gordon recommended the agency receive $223,290,336 for fiscal years 2027 to 2028.

Later, lawmakers heard from agency heads at the transportation department, otherwise known as WYDOT.

That agency, which manages Wyoming’s sometimes-icy roads and highways and runs driver licensing and vehicle registration programs, is dealing with some challenges.

WYDOT Director Darin Westby emphasized issues with recruiting and retaining staff , rising inflation costs for highway construction and the need for new equipment.

“We have 25% of the state employees within this agency,” said Westby. “We have 2,000 employees. It's incumbent upon us to ensure that we put forward the best workforce that you guys require. That does require being competitive.”

On top of all that, WYDOT is also contending with a $400 million budget shortfall .

In response to that deficit, lawmakers drafted a bill to raise the fuel tax, which has held steady since 2013. But that draft bill was voted down in October.

Sen. Tim Salazar (R-Riverton) asked the director of WYDOT what ideas he had for combatting staff burnout besides raising employee wages.

“Even if we increased or gave additional support … is that going to mean anything if you can't provide the people in those empty slots?” said Salazar. “I'd like some type of explanation.”

“Mr. Chairman, on that, I think ultimately, if we can get competitive, we will get more qualified people to hire, and the burnout rate goes down,” Westby responded.

Rep. Ken Pendergraft (R-Sheridan) mentioned the agency’s ask for more money to improve GPS mapping systems. That request is one of several in which WYDOT is asking for funding above the levels approved in the last round of biennial budget talks.

Pendergraft talked about a deadly pileup and fire at the Green River tunnel in February 2025.

“My understanding is that this equipment would then allow – it would have saved you a tremendous amount of time in that tunnel accident and probably been a little bit more accurate,” said Pendergraft.

During that incident, WYDOT employees had to rely on ”inadequate” GPS equipment to map inside the tunnels, according to Westby.

Leadership from the game and fish department came after WYDOT. That agency’s director said 20% of game warden positions in the state were unfilled.

Possible solutions could include expanding the agency’s interview process from once a year to twice a year, as well as outreach to other states.

After a question from Pendergraft about the diminishing quality and quantity of mule deer in Wyoming, Director Angie Bruce mentioned a forthcoming statewide mule deer conservation strategy to be announced next week.

