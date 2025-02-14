Mass casualty event closes Interstate 80

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash this Friday morning in the westbound tunnel on Interstate 80 outside of Green River. WyoFile reports there was a fire in the tunnel and multiple agencies responded.

I-80 between Rawlins and Green River is closed. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) expects the tunnels going both directions to remain closed for an extended period of time. WYDOT is asking people to avoid the area.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is caring for those affected by what they call a mass casualty event.

