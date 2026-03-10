First Yellowstone grizzly sighting of the year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park biologists spotted a grizzly bear in the northern part of the park on March 9. This is the first sighting of a bear in the park this year.

The grizzly was in the backcountry scavenging on a bison carcass.

This sighting is earlier than last year but in line with the past four years of an early March appearance.

Grizzly bears hibernate during the winter. Male bears emerge during early March while females and their cubs emerge in April and May.

Bears are hungry from not eating all winter and, as a result, may react aggressively when feeding on carcasses.

Yellowstone officials are reminding visitors to always carry bear spray, hike or ski in groups of three or more, and store food and other attractants in food storage boxes.

