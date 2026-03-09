New laws: Hospital price transparency, donated hunting licenses and motor vehicle sales

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed eight bills into law on Monday and allowed another to become law without his signature.

The signings include the Human Heartbeat Act, which goes into effect immediately. This means abortion is now illegal in the state when there’s a “detectable fetal heartbeat,” which other states have considered as six weeks. It’s likely to be challenged in court.

Another bill Gordon signed requires hospitals to have a searchable public-facing list of standard charges for services. SF 57 also provides fiscal penalties if a hospital disregards the requirement.

The bill echoes the Trump administration’s price transparency policy outlined in an executive order signed last year. A similar bill was introduced during last year's legislative session, but federal rules were changing as the bill was being worked on, so lawmakers decided to wait to see what the feds did first.

Under another new law, anyone can donate a valid hunting license to a person with a life-threatening illness or someone who is vision-impaired.

And if an individual sells a car to an immediate family member, they will be exempt from paying sales or use tax .

Gordon also allowed a major school funding bill to become law without his signature.

The Legislature's session is coming to a close this week. Lawmakers will assemble to override any of the governor’s vetoes on Wednesday.

The full list of bills the governor has signed can be found on the governor’s website.

The full text of all bills from the 2026 session may be found on the Wyoming Legislature's website .

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on March 9 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

SEA0029 HB0126 Human Heartbeat Act.

SEA0053 SF0054 State banks and SPDI conversions.

SEA0054 SF0055 Special purpose depository institution-amendments.

SEA0055 SF0085 RAVEN Act.

SEA0057 SF0066 Donated hunting licenses-amendments.

SEA0058 SF0057 Transparency in hospital service pricing.

SEA0059 SF0061 Motor vehicle sales to family members-not taxable.

SEA0060 SF0023 Outpatient examination and commitment length.

