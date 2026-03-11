Wyoming Ag Initiative: Farmers and ranchers need more support than ever

The Cowboy State Agricultural Initiative has released its final report . The 13-member group, made up of representatives from state agencies, lawmakers, local producers and educators, was formed by Gov. Mark Gordon in the fall. The group was focused on developing a strategic plan for the future of agriculture in Wyoming.

The report stressed that individuals seeking careers in agriculture in Wyoming need support more than ever.

“Individuals seeking a successful career in agriculture need more tools in their toolbox,” the authors stated. “The main objective of this initiative is to provide ample opportunity for young professionals to enter the industry and ensure existing industry members have the necessary tools to adapt in an ever-changing world.”

The final report identified four main areas of discussion: farm and ranch financing, water, education and succession. For each, the working group listed action items, like exploring new loan programs for young producers, training focused on Wyoming’s water laws, expanding agricultural education in higher ed, and creating a catalogue of resources for succession planning.

Gordon commended the group on their findings in a news release.

“This working group was assigned a critical mission: to ensure that agriculture remains the backbone of Wyoming’s culture, heritage, and economy for generations to come,” said Gordon. “The findings within this report are vital to every Wyomingite. Our agricultural industry faces modern pressures – from shifting global markets and rising input costs, to the ever-present threat of invasive species and wildfire.”

Some working group members rallied around SF109 during the legislative session, which would have created a trust fund and invested $10 million to support Wyoming agriculture. While the bill was supported by organizations and agencies like the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation and the Wyoming Farm Bureau, it failed to pass the House last week in a tied vote.

The House Appropriations Committee expressed concerns about the redundancy of the fund, given existing agricultural programs in the state.

The working group emphasized that while the report is high-level and purposely limited, the issues identified are essential to Wyoming agriculture.

“However, it is the hope of the Working Group that the identification of issues and the inclusion of potential solutions will spur action in both the private and public sectors,” the report states. “Wyoming, as a whole, is facing new challenges that have not been deeply contemplated. If history is a teacher, many of the impacts that are on the horizon or beginning to show now, will impact the agricultural sector first.”

Gordon said he doesn’t just view the report as a summary, but as a call to action.

