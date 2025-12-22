© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Measles identified in Park County adult

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:18 AM MST
A microscopic image of the virus.
A microscopic image of the virus.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The state health department has identified another case of measles, this time in Park County.

The vaccinated adult had “extensive exposure" to the virus while abroad and developed a mild case that didn’t require hospitalization, per the health department.

Members of the public may have been exposed to the park county case at two places earlier this month:

  • Albertsons, 1825 17th St., Cody, WY 82414
    • December 15, 2025, 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM
    • December 17, 2025, 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Walmart, 321 Yellowstone Ave., Cody, WY 82414
    • December 18, 2025, 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

It’s rare for immunized people to develop a measles infection. It typically results in a milder illness. Of the 1,958 measles cases reported in the country to date this year, 93% have been unvaccinated, 3% have received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and 4% have received two doses, according to information provided by the health department in a press release.

Earlier last week, the health department announced five new cases in unvaccinated adults and children in Fremont County. The five spread it among each other after contracting it out of state.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization and death. The MMR vaccine provides highly effective, long-lasting protection against infection, according to the state health department.

The department recommends all residents ensure themselves and their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations, which are widely available through health providers’ offices, pharmacies and public health nursing offices.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
