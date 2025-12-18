Five new cases of measles found in Fremont County. Wyoming totaled 14 in 2025

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Five cases of measles have been identified in Fremont County, bringing the state’s total this year to 14.

The Wyoming Department of Health says all five were close contacts and spread it to each other. The initial exposure happened out of state.

The recently infected children and adults were unvaccinated. None were hospitalized.

You may have been exposed if you were at the Flying J Travel Center in Evanston on Dec. 1 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The department didn’t identify any other locations where the general public may have been exposed.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death,” the department said in a release. “The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccines.”

MMR vaccines are widely available in Wyoming through providers’ offices, pharmacies and public health offices. Residents of Fremont County can access MMR vaccinations at the public health offices in both Riverton and Lander. Visit the Fremont County Public Health website for locations, contact information, and hours of operation.

For more information on measles, including guidance on what to do if you were exposed, visit the Wyoming Department of Health website .

Other cases were identified earlier this year in Natrona, Niobrara and Carbon counties.