Third case of measles in Wyoming found, so far no connections

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A third case of measles has been confirmed in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said an unvaccinated adult from Carbon County was exposed out of the country.

The person was in public areas while contagious. The state’s epidemiologist is asking folks to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days past the potential exposure date if they were at:

July 16, 2025, 11:15 AM through 2:10 PM – Elevated Health & Safety Solutions (EHSS)

July 16, 2025, 1:00 PM through 3:00 PM – City Market, Rawlins

July 17, 2025, 11:59 AM through 6:43 PM – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC)

WDH is working with EHSS and MHCC to notify people who may have been exposed.

“We are asking people who may have been exposed to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date and consider avoiding crowded public places or high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Clay Van Houten, state epidemiologist.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. If you think you’re sick, call your healthcare provider. Calling can help prevent exposing other people.

Van Houten said monitoring is especially critical for people who have not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Babies who are too young to get vaccinated, pregnant women who are not immune, and people with weak immune systems are more likely to have serious problems if they get measles. WDH recommends that people in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. If you have been exposed, doctors may recommend treatment to help prevent illness.

WDH recommends all residents make sure they and their children are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The department says the vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection.