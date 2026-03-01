Gordon signs first wave of bills into law this session

Gov. Mark Gordon has begun signing bills into law.

As of Feb. 27, he’s endorsed 21 bills.

The first law that Gordon actually signed was HB 4 , birthing centers - Medicaid coverage.

“HEA0001 [HB 4] helps our expectant mothers. And supporting life does not end with words, it requires action,” Gordon said. “There are rural areas in Wyoming where accessing maternity care is a real challenge. This bill allows Medicaid coverage at birthing centers and is a common-sense step that strengthens access for mothers across our state. Healthy beginnings matter. When we invest in mothers and babies, we invest in Wyoming’s future.”

Birthing centers are where midwives perform low-risk deliveries. They have popped up around the state to help fill maternal care gaps.

They offer a birthing option that’s in-between having a baby in a hospital and having one at home.

But the owners of these centers say they’ve been facing high upfront costs. That’s because Medicaid is currently not reimbursing them for facility and administrative fees, so owners are footing the bill.

“We're basically eating $4,000 to $5,000 per [Medicaid] client,” Sarah Morey, co-founder of Earthside Birth and Wellness Center in Cheyenne, previously told Wyoming Public Radio

Now that this bill was signed into law, birthing centers can get Medicaid reimbursement for facility and administrative fees.

Another bill meant to help the healthcare industry was signed into law. Under hospital bankruptcy proceedings, county memorial hospitals and hospital districts can now file for bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Advocates for this bill said it adds another tool in the toolbox for hospitals dealing with financial problems.

Gordon also signed two bills that advocates said would help recruit and retain firefighters in the state. One adds wildland firefighters, or “any person employed full‑time or temporary full-time in a wildland firefighting occupation by any state agency,” to the list of employees able to access the Wyoming retirement system. The other provides hazard pay based on federal standards, as well as paid leave for any wildland firefighter in the state forestry division of the Office of State Lands and Investments.

And Hathaway Scholarship awards will increase by about 70% at all levels. At its inception two decades ago, the top-level Hathaway Scholarship covered about 90% of a student’s tuition and fees at UW. Today, it covers 40% of those costs . SF 47 seeks to address that diminished capacity.

Lawmakers have until March 5 to get bills to Gordon’s desk. If they want time to override potential vetoes, that deadline moves up to March 6.

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on Feb. 27 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

HEA0002 HB0005 Oil and gas bonding pool-investment and earnings

HEA0003 HB0034 Firefighters-retirement plans

HEA0004 HB0035 Firefighters - paid leave and hazard pay

SEA0002 SF0018 Attendance of students in K-12 schools

SEA0003 SF0031 Uniform mortgage modification act.

SEA0004 SF0047 Increase of Hathaway scholarship awards.

SEA0005 SF0030 Elections-voter registration revisions.

SEA0006 SF0024 Lottery tickets-acceptance of debit card payments.

SEA0007 SF0011 Burials of indigent veterans-amendments.

SEA0008 SF0008 Absconding for criminal purposes-criminal offense.

SEA0009 SF0007 Theft amendments.

SEA0010 SF0005 Hospital bankruptcy proceedings.

SEA0012 SF0006 Eligibility for Medicaid-criteria.

SEA0013 SF0009 Fentanyl to minors-enhanced penalty.

SEA0014 SF0017 Good neighbor authority-amendments.

SEA0015 SF0032 911 funding.

SEA0016 SF0052 2026 large project funding.

SEA0017 SF0068 Water districts-funds for maintenance projects.

SEA0018 SF0079 Sales and use tax reorganization.

SEA0019 SF0080 Department of revenue-electronic communication.

SEJR0001 SJ0001 State management-federal mineral leases.

