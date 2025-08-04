Four additional cases of measles in Carbon County

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Four additional cases of measles have been identified in Carbon County. The Wyoming Department of Health says they were all exposed to someone with confirmed measles infection.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed by state health department since 2010 to seven. Natrona , Niobrara and Carbon each had one confirmed case last month.

Three of the children and adults exposed in the latest Carbon County count are unvaccinated and the one who is vaccinated is immunocompromised. There have been no hospitalizations.

The health department is asking folks to self-monitor for symptoms if they were at the following locations on June 29:

The Walmart Supercenter in Rawlins, 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Michael's Big City Steak House in Rawlins, 6 to 10 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. If you think you’re sick, call your healthcare provider. Calling can help prevent exposing other people.

The department recommends all residents make sure they and their children are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The department says the vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection.

