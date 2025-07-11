© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Second measles case confirmed in Wyoming, this time in Niobrara County

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 11, 2025 at 1:50 PM MDT
A microscopic image of the measles virus.
CDC and NIAID
A closeup of a measles virus particle.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said the source of exposure for the unvaccinated child in Niobrara County is unknown. There’s no known connection to the case in Natrona County reported earlier this month.

WDH is notifying anyone who may have been potentially exposed, including folks in the healthcare setting where the diagnosis was made. The child may have been in Converse County while infectious, but the department isn’t aware of any locations where the public may have been exposed. Updates will be posted to the department’s website page about measles.

WDH recommends ensuring you and your children are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. It’s highly effective and provides long-lasting protection against the disease.

“Until 2025, Wyoming had not seen a measles case for over a decade. With measles spread in the country at its highest point in over 30 years, and with cases in Wyoming, now is the time to make sure you and your family are protected,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer with WDH.

Symptoms for measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. If you think you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead can help prevent additional exposures.

Infants who are too young to be vaccinated, non-immune pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe complications from measles infection. WDH recommends that individuals in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. Post-exposure prophylaxis may be recommended.
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

