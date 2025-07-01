Measles case confirmed in Casper, the first in Wyoming in 15 years

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A measles case has been confirmed in Natrona County, the first in the state since 2010.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), an unvaccinated child contracted the illness from an unknown source.

The infected child was in the Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s emergency department waiting room in Casper on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again June 25 from 12:55 to 2:55 p.m.

If you were also there, you should avoid crowded areas, especially daycare centers, and self-monitor for symptoms for three weeks after exposure. Symptoms tend to develop after seven days and include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. The WDH is working with Banner Wyoming Medical Center to notify people who may have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious and can be lethal. If you’re concerned, call your healthcare provider or an urgent care center. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is preventable,” Alexia Harrist, state health officer with WDH, said in the press release. “The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective, providing long-lasting protection. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles, and we recommend that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccinations.”

Additionally, WDH says getting the vaccine within 72 hours of exposure can prevent an infection.

Generally, those who’ve received the measles vaccine prior or were born before 1957 are considered immune.

Across the U.S., measles cases are on the rise . In order to prevent outbreaks, there needs to be “herd immunity,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s met with a 95% vaccination rate in a community.