Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 22

A Wyoming man has published a book on polygamy, pioneers, and his grandfather’s murder. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Daniel Neal never knew much about the murder. So, after he retired, he set out to learn the details. In his book “No Forgiveness,” Neal dives into the events leading up to the fateful day and the trial after, while also looking at the history surrounding it all.

A Sheridan-based pilot recently flew nearly 1,500 miles to encourage and inspire future female pilots. The Sheridan Press reports Lisa Smith and her partner Kathy Main competed in the Air Race Classic. The annual race took them through seven checkpoints, including two in Wyoming. At each stop, they met with local women and girls.

A Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife management coordinator has received a regional award. Daryl Lutz received the Phillip W. Schneider Lifetime Achievement Award from the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. It recognizes an individual who has dedicated their entire career to conservation in the West.

And, the Cody Martial Arts Academy recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Congrats!