Starting next year, anglers can toss a line into Jackson Lake during the month of October

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:11 PM MDT
A large blue lake with sparse clouds in a blue sky, with snow-peaked mountains on one shore and smaller mountains in the far distance.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
The view from the north end of Jackson Lake, looking south at the Teton Range.

Anglers haven’t been able to fish in Jackson Lake during October for more than 70 years. But the popular spot in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) will open to fishing enthusiasts next October, when a closure that’s kept the month off-limits in the past will lift.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fish Management Coordinator Mark Smith said the initial closure started when folks were stocking up the lake to build a lake trout population.

“ It was also  a period of time when most anglers that went out harvested their catch,” he explained at a recent Game and Fish Commission meeting in Casper.

Now, “most” is more like half, according to Smith. He said the trout population in Jackson Lake is fully established.

“  We believe that keeping the lake open will provide some increased opportunity with really no substantive consequences to the lake trout population,” he told commissioners.

The fish management coordinator referenced a Game and Fish survey during his presentation, which found that 74% of anglers wanted the closure to change.

A screenshot of a slideshow presentation, with a graph of survey responses about changes to the October fishing closure on Jackson Lake.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
/
YouTube
A slide about public opinion on the October fishing closure on Jackson Lake, from a presentation by Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fish Management Coordinator Mark Smith.

Smith acknowledged that some people have raised concerns about how the change would interact with aquatic invasive species boat inspections in the park, which typically goes through the end of September.

“We've worked with the [National] Park Service collaboratively to ensure that between our work and the [National] Park Service, we'll have aquatic invasive species boat inspections during the month of October on Jackson Lake,” he said.

Earlier this week, a technician at one of the check stations in GTNP discovered quagga mussels on a boat arriving from Utah, according to a press release from the GTNP Public Affairs Office.

Smith also acknowledged that some people expressed concerns that the harvesting would increase problematically, but did not go into further detail.

In the same meeting, the Game and Fish Commission also voted to only allow single barbless hooks on the Miracle Mile, Cardwell, Afterbay and Gray Reef sections of the North Platte River. That comes after a recent agency study found that upwards of 25% of the river’s trout are severely injured from fishing hooks.

A screenshot of a slideshow presentation, with a map of a river with four labeled sections.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
/
YouTube

The commission also voted to ban boats from the section of the North Platte from Kortes Dam to the Seminoe Road bridge. Those changes will go into effect next year.
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming Game and Fish CommissionWyoming Game and Fish DepartmentGrand Teton National ParkFishinglake troutregulationsNorth Platte River
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann

