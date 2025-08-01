Federal worker updates, Nat Geo photo camp, and more...

Today on the show, it’s been almost six months since thousands of federal workers were fired and others were ordered to return to office. We’ll hear from one VA employee in Cheyenne about that transition. A group of non-federal workers are helping fill in gaps on the Bridger-Teton National Forest after trail crews were cut earlier this year. And, a University of Wyoming graduate says she’s leaving Wyoming, citing a wave of new legislation targeting transgender people. Those stories and more.