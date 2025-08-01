© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Federal worker updates, Nat Geo photo camp, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:21 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Open Spaces Logo

Today on the show, it’s been almost six months since thousands of federal workers were fired and others were ordered to return to office. We’ll hear from one VA employee in Cheyenne about that transition. A group of non-federal workers are helping fill in gaps on the Bridger-Teton National Forest after trail crews were cut earlier this year. And, a University of Wyoming graduate says she’s leaving Wyoming, citing a wave of new legislation targeting transgender people. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media