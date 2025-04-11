Museum Minute: The northern flicker in the Draper is a unique member of the woodpecker family

Draper Natural History Museum Curatorial Assistant Amy Phillips said the northern flicker found in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a member of the woodpecker family.

“They have a black bib underneath their neck. In flight, I think it's easiest to identify them by the white patch above their tail. They'll also have bright yellow or red underneath their wings,” she said.

The birds have long beaks they use to scarf up ants and beetles on the forest floor, or they drum on tree bark to find bugs.

“They already have a really long beak, and then the tongue can extend two inches past that, which means that it could, if they were so inclined, wrap around their head.”

The Draper has a mounted flicker in the high-elevation section.