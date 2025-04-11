© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: The northern flicker in the Draper is a unique member of the woodpecker family

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:22 PM MDT
A northern flicker, which is a type of woodpecker, is in flight
Draper Natural History Museum
The northern flicker can be found in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.

Draper Natural History Museum Curatorial Assistant Amy Phillips said the northern flicker found in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a member of the woodpecker family.

“They have a black bib underneath their neck. In flight, I think it's easiest to identify them by the white patch above their tail. They'll also have bright yellow or red underneath their wings,” she said.

The birds have long beaks they use to scarf up ants and beetles on the forest floor, or they drum on tree bark to find bugs.

“They already have a really long beak, and then the tongue can extend two inches past that, which means that it could, if they were so inclined, wrap around their head.”

The Draper has a mounted flicker in the high-elevation section.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
