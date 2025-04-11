© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: The story of how Wyoming got its state bird started in a Thermopolis classroom

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:34 PM MDT
A flock of western meadowlarks sit on a fencepost in a backyard in Wyoming.
Chloe Winkler
Western meadowlarks perched on a fencepost in a backyard in Wyoming.

The western meadowlark is one of the birds featured in the Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

The story of how it became Wyoming’s official state bird started in an 8th grade classroom in Thermopolis, said Chloe Winkler, who works for the Draper’s Raptor Experience.

“ One of her students, Lewis Freudenthal, in his essay, he said that he liked hearing the meadowlark's beautiful call as he rode his horse to school,” she said.

Winkler adds, “He wrote that in such a captivating essay that the teacher passed it along and the Thermopolis newspaper picked it up and then it got moved all the way down to Wyoming legislation.”

Wyoming was the first state to make the meadowlark its state bird in 1927. Five other states followed.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

