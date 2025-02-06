© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: Draper museum puts bones back together to share about Yellowstone-area wildlife

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:22 PM MST
A display of the skeletons of a grizzly bear and a mountain lion.
Olivia Weitz
/
Draper Natural History Museum
Skeletons of a grizzly bear and mountain lion are in the mountain meadow section of the Draper Natural History Museum.

The Draper Natural History Museum showcases the wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Curator Corey Anco says the museum sometimes reconstructs animal skeletons as an educational tool.

In the summer of 2022, the museum hosted a workshop where people helped put the bones of a grizzly bear and mountain lion back together using a process called “articulation.”

“The bear and the lion took over 750 hours of combined assistance from staff and volunteers to reconstruct,” Anco explained.

The grizzly bear and mountain lion are currently on display in the Draper and there’s a YouTube video that shows a timelapse of the whole process.

“Skeletal mounts allow visitors to see the structure of bones and how structure might lend itself to function. Something that's not easily observed through taxidermy,” he said.

The Draper is planning a workshop this fall to reassemble the bones of a bison that will be part of a major exhibit opening in 2026.
Tags
Museum Minute draper natural history museumGreater Yellowstone Ecosystembison
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
