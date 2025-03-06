© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: There’s a pocket gopher in the Draper’s research collection

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:08 PM MST
A dead pocket gopher is seen next to its item number on a black cloth at a natural history museum.
Draper Natural History Museum
A pocket gopher is part of the research collection at the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody.

The Draper Natural History Museum has a northern pocket gopher in its research collection.

Curatorial Assistant Amy Phillips said if you’ve ever gone outside after the snow melts and wondered what those mounds of dirt that look like snakes are,

“ These tunnels result from the winter activities of animals like the northern pocket gopher.”

Phillips said gophers spend most of their life underground.

“ To dig these tunnels, gophers use both their big claws, but also their teeth. It sounds really gross, but to avoid getting dirt in their mouth, their lips actually close behind their teeth.”

Phillips suggested trying it for yourself, adding, “It doesn't work with us, but they have a really great adaptation to close their lips behind their teeth.”

Pocket gophers get their name from their large fur-lined pockets used to store food. Phillips said these pockets can extend from their cheeks to below their rib cage.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
