Museum Minute: Beaded bag is ‘both art and utility’

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:31 PM MDT
A rectangular-shaped beaded bag with bright colors features a Shoshone woman.
Plains Indian Museum
Shoshone #1 by Ken Williams Jr. (Northern Arapaho/Cattaraugus Seneca) 2024, Tanned hide, glass beads, wool, brass bells

The Plains Indian Museum has a beaded bag by Northern Arapaho and Cattaraugus Seneca artist Ken Williams Jr.

Interim Curator Hunter Old Elk said Williams uses a hyper realistic bead embroidery style.

“ Some artists choose to paint with beads and so they are taking this form of bead work, of flat bead work, and using colors to create realistic images,” she said.

The bag features a portrait of a Shoshone woman wearing traditional clothing.

“Ken has used different colors to basically sculpt her figure and sculpt the contours of her body, the contours of her dress and create it in this style.”

Old Elk added, “ It really takes a special kind of eye to be able to use the colors of a beads and create shading and create contouring that produces these images in bead work form.”

Old Elk said the bag is not only artistic, but also functional.

“First and foremost, they’re a utilitarian item, and so we can put any number of our personal property in them, but also I think a bag is such a status symbol, and we see that with any kind of adornment. When you have something that is depicting these beautiful images, it's both art and utility.”
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

