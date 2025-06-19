Museum Minute: A horse drawn travois carried everyday items for the Cheyenne

Native Education Outreach Specialist Heather Bender describes a scene on display in the Plains Indian Museum.

“ The Cheyenne migration is set up to show us what it would've looked like for the Cheyenne people to travel as they were following the bison across the plains,” she said.

A woman, carrying a baby in a cradle on her back, is seen riding on a horse pulling a travois.

“ A travois, it's like a sled or almost like a wagon in a sense, but it's two poles, lodgepole pines and then there's a basket and the poles act like skis. They drag behind the horse,” Bender said.

Travois were used to carry everyday items like the cover for the teepee, food and clothing. Bender said lighter travois loads were also pulled by dogs.

