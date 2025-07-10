© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: An unusually shaped water vessel at the Plains Indian Museum

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 10, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
A water vessel carved out of cream colored horns is shaped like a turtle. It has a head, legs and a blue bead eye.
Olivia Weitz
/
Plains Indian Museum
The water vessel can be found in a case at the lower level of the Plains Indian Museum.

At the Plains Indian Museum, most of the water vessels carved out of horns that may have been used as spoons look like scoops or ladles. But there’s one that looks like a turtle.

“It has little legs and a little head and a little tail. And it has one little blue bead eye and it's cream colored,” said Danielle Carpenter-Chatman curatorial assistant at the Plains Indian Museum.

“But it's intriguing because it looks like it's part sculpture and part like a drinking spoon or a spoon that you would use to scoop food with,” she said.

The water vessel was made by a Southern Cheyenne maker in 1890. Carpenter-Chatman said it may have had a ceremonial use to remember a related story or been traded as a tourist item.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
