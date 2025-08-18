Fires raging in the northwest prompts Gov. Gordon to issue an emergency declaration

Governor Mark Gordon has issued an executive order declaring an emergency in response to multiple fires burning in the northwest region of the state.

The EO allows the state to use more federal resources to fight the fires, as well as bringing in the Office of Homeland Security to help coordinate state and federal resources for the fires. It also allows the Wyoming National Guard’s adjutant general to activate National Guard members, if needed.

“Once again, wildfires in Wyoming are creating significant impacts on our communities and threatening lives and property,” Gordon said when he announced the EO. “We will continue to ensure state resources are available to those affected by these fires.”

Last year, the northeast part of the state saw some 2,000 wildfires, with over 850,000 acres burned. Most of that land was privately owned, complicating recovery efforts.

This year’s emergency declaration is in response to three wildfires burning in the northwest.

Red Canyon Fire

As of Monday morning, the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two took management of the Red Canyon Fire.

The fire has burned over 91,000 acres and is burning on private and public land in Hot Springs, Washakie and Fremont Counties. It’s only 28% contained. Lightning started the fire on Aug. 13.

Multiple evacuations are in place. For the most up-to-date information, check out the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page .

Fire managers said several people have taken “independent efforts” to fight the fire. Authorities ask people not to attempt this, as it pulls firefighters away from containing the fire while they focus on public safety. People should coordinate with the Incident Management Team or steer clear of the fire area altogether.

A community meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hot Springs County High School to provide an update on the fire.

Daily updates on the Red Canyon Fire can be found on its InciWeb page .

On Friday, FEMA approved Wyoming’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). This authorizes FEMA funding to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires. These grants don’t provide assistance to individual home or business owners and don’t cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Spring Creek Fire

The Spring Creek Fire near Ten Sleep has burned more than 3,500 acres and is 15% contained. Lightning started the fire on Aug. 13. It’s burning on private and public property.

A drone has joined the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team to collect aerial images to help crews in establishing hand lines in the Jacob’s Creek Drainage. Rome Hill Road is closed from where the pavement ends to the Johnson County line.

For more up-to-date information on the Spring Creek Fire, visit the Washakie County Emergency Facebook Page .

Sleeper Ranch Fire

The Sleeper Ranch Fire near Meteetse has burned over 20,000 acres and is 40% contained . It started on Aug. 14. The fire is burning on BLM, state and private land, and has threatened several ranches. It’s also burning in sage grouse habitat.