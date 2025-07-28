Crews working to contain large fires near Ten Sleep and Casper

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Crews are still working to contain several large wildfires that popped up over the weekend. Officials are asking folks to avoid areas of active firefighting to give crews room to work.

Many other fires started across the state, but crews were able to keep them small and contain them quickly.

Washakie County fires

The largest is the Vees Fire southeast of Ten Sleep. It’s now about 4,000 acres, with 0% contained, according the Watch Duty app.

Caught The Fire Bug / Facebook Footage captured by Tanker T837 during air attack operations on the Tower 2 Fire and the Vees Fire in Washakie County, Wyoming.

Closer to town, the Tower 2 Fire is about 220 acres and 50% contained.

Worland’s fire department was called to assist on both fires Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook . “Crews worked well into the night in an attempt to slow the spread of both fires in the area (Vees Fire and the Tower Fire). Worland crews assisted with the Tower Fire near Rome Hill Road. No injuries reported.”

Washakie County Sheriff Austin Brookwell asked the public to avoid the area near the fires to give emergency personnel the space they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Muddy Fire

South of Casper Mountain, local, state and Bureau of Land Management crews are working to contain the active Muddy Fire on the east side of Muddy Mountain. It’s about 70 acres, 0% contained. The cause was determined to be a lightning strike from previous storms.

The Natrona County Fire District described the fire as “active” and visible from Hat Six Road. It asked the public, “Please do not inundate 911.” Crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire’s perimeter.

Wyoming State Forestry Division said in a post to Facebook that additional crews, engines and air support were on scene or have been requested.

Officials are asking the public to avoid Muddy Mountain Road, campgrounds and the environmental education area unless necessary.

Signal Flat Fire

Over west in Grand Teton National Park, the Signal Flat Fire was fully contained at about eight acres.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on Saturday. Local crews worked with a U.S. Forest Service team from Helena, Montana to suppress the fire.

Signal Mountain road remains closed to public use to allow fire vehicles easy passage up the steep and winding road.

“With hot and dry weather forecast for the next few days, fire officials remind all public land users be cautious with any possible source of ignition,” reads a press release from Grand Teton National Park . “Campfires need to be drowned and stirred repeatedly until cool to the touch before campers leave fires unattended overnight or depart from the site. “

Smoke from the fire was visible from various locations within the park, including Jackson Lake Dam and the Jackson Lake Lodge area.