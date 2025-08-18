Wyoming judge dismisses attempt to remove Secretary Gray from office

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Wyoming district court judge dismissed an attempt to remove Secretary of State Chuck Gray from office on Aug. 11.

Retired Laramie attorney Tim Newcomb filed the lawsuit in Albany County’s Second Judicial District in February.

Newcomb looked to have Gray removed under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment , which bans state officials from having engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

Newcomb’s lawsuit alleged Gray provided “aid and comfort” to Jan. 6 insurrectionists who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In her decision to dismiss the case, District Judge Misha E. Westby said that Newcomb failed to include facts about Gray’s involvement and also lacked standing to sue.

“The Plaintiff is attempting to impeach the Secretary through a declaratory judgement action,” wrote Westby. “The impeachment process does not allow a private citizen to bring such a case, nor does it allow for court involvement other than the Chief Justice presiding over the trial of a governor in the Senate.”

In a press release , Gray celebrated the dismissal. “The unhinged Left’s attempts to remove me from office because of my support for President Trump shows how far the radical Left is willing to go to get its way.”

Newcomb also previously filed a lawsuit to have then-former Pres.Trump removed from future election ballots due to his involvement in Jan. 6. The Wyoming Supreme Court dismissed that suit on March 25, 2024.

