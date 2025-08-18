© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming judge dismisses attempt to remove Secretary Gray from office

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:07 PM MDT
A screenshot of the judge's decision.
Screenshot of Judge Westby's decision

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Wyoming district court judge dismissed an attempt to remove Secretary of State Chuck Gray from office on Aug. 11.

Retired Laramie attorney Tim Newcomb filed the lawsuit in Albany County’s Second Judicial District in February.

Newcomb looked to have Gray removed under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, which bans state officials from having engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

Newcomb’s lawsuit alleged Gray provided “aid and comfort” to Jan. 6 insurrectionists who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In her decision to dismiss the case, District Judge Misha E. Westby said that Newcomb failed to include facts about Gray’s involvement and also lacked standing to sue.

“The Plaintiff is attempting to impeach the Secretary through a declaratory judgement action,” wrote Westby. “The impeachment process does not allow a private citizen to bring such a case, nor does it allow for court involvement other than the Chief Justice presiding over the trial of a governor in the Senate.”

In a press release, Gray celebrated the dismissal. “The unhinged Left’s attempts to remove me from office because of my support for President Trump shows how far the radical Left is willing to go to get its way.”

Newcomb also previously filed a lawsuit to have then-former Pres.Trump removed from future election ballots due to his involvement in Jan. 6. The Wyoming Supreme Court dismissed that suit on March 25, 2024.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government Secretary Of StateWyoming Legislature
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements