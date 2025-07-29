Wyoming ag producers take stock as crop yields vary and beef prices hit record high

Wyoming’s crop and cattle producers are taking stock now that we’re halfway through the year.

Over in southeast Wyoming, wheat production is down about a third compared to past years, according to Brett Moline, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation's policy advocacy director.

“They had a dry winter,” said Moline. “Their spring rains came late, they still got a crop, but because of that rain being late, the dry land just didn't produce.”

Moline said crops in the northeast corner and Bighorn Basin are looking good. But there’s concern about the upcoming hay season in western Wyoming, where there’s been a lack of irrigation water.

Overall, Moline said hay prices should be similar to last year.

He added that cattle ranchers are padding their pockets because U.S. beef prices are at a record high . But there’s concern high prices could turn consumers off from beef.

“But us that eat it, we're going to eat it regardless of price,” he said.

Another possible boost to cattle ranchers is less market competition. The U.S. is limiting livestock imports from Mexico because of a parasitic fly infestation .

Moline said he’s also keeping an eye on global trade policy and Pres. Trump’s tariffs .

“But that's such a fluid thing that we don't really know a lot at this point,” he said.