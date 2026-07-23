Wolf hunting permits slashed in half

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department didn’t waver on its proposal to cut back on wolf hunting permits this fall. On Tuesday, the commission voted to slash permits to half of last year’s allotment.

When hunting season begins for the apex predator on Oct. 1, 22 permits will be doled out in the state trophy game zone.

The move comes amid a disease-ridden wolf population that hit a 20 year low this winter.

Only a third of wolf pups on state managed lands survived the year after a bout of canine distemper, which is a measles-like disease. Less hunting could prop up the population.

Game and Fish wolf biologist Ken Mills told KHOL this spring that the state remains committed to its recovery objective of 160 wolves and at least 10 breeding pairs.