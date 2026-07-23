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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wolf hunting permits slashed in half

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Jenna McMurtry
Published July 23, 2026 at 5:47 PM MDT
A gray wolf walks through the snow.
Mark Gocke
/
Wyoming Game and Fish Department

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department didn’t waver on its proposal to cut back on wolf hunting permits this fall. On Tuesday, the commission voted to slash permits to half of last year’s allotment.

When hunting season begins for the apex predator on Oct. 1, 22 permits will be doled out in the state trophy game zone.

The move comes amid a disease-ridden wolf population that hit a 20 year low this winter.

Only a third of wolf pups on state managed lands survived the year after a bout of canine distemper, which is a measles-like disease. Less hunting could prop up the population.

Game and Fish wolf biologist Ken Mills told KHOL this spring that the state remains committed to its recovery objective of 160 wolves and at least 10 breeding pairs.
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Natural Resources & Energy wolvesHuntingWolf HuntingWyoming Game and Fish DepartmentWyoming Game and Fish Commission
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
See stories by Jenna McMurtry
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