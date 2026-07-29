© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

During drought, watch for more wildlife than usual along roads

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Two mule deer look at the camera as they stand next to a gap in fencing.
Wyoming Game and Fish

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding motorists to watch for wildlife along roads, especially during drought conditions, as they search for food and water. This is because as rain runs off the asphalt, water gathers and the areas along the sides of the roads green up. Road edges also require mowing for safety, and that stimulates plant regrowth and allows plants like sweet clover that animals prefer to browse to move in.

Most of the state is in severe to extreme drought. Game and Fish said this may mean that animals change where they go and how they get there. Wildlife could be found in areas where they’re not usually seen.

The Department recommends drivers slow down, actively scan the sides of the road and use extra caution during dawn and dusk when cooler temperatures encourage animals to move. If you see one deer or pronghorn cross the road, immediately slow down, and assume there are several more to follow.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildlifewildlife-vehicle collisionswildlife crossingsWildlife UnderpassesWyoming Game and Fish Department
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Related Stories