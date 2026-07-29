During drought, watch for more wildlife than usual along roads

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding motorists to watch for wildlife along roads , especially during drought conditions, as they search for food and water. This is because as rain runs off the asphalt, water gathers and the areas along the sides of the roads green up. Road edges also require mowing for safety, and that stimulates plant regrowth and allows plants like sweet clover that animals prefer to browse to move in.

Most of the state is in severe to extreme drought . Game and Fish said this may mean that animals change where they go and how they get there. Wildlife could be found in areas where they’re not usually seen.

The Department recommends drivers slow down, actively scan the sides of the road and use extra caution during dawn and dusk when cooler temperatures encourage animals to move. If you see one deer or pronghorn cross the road, immediately slow down, and assume there are several more to follow.