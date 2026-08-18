Pinedale voters voice frustrations about the influence of national politics in Wyoming

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Primary election voters trickled into the polls at the local school district in Pinedale on Tuesday.

The common theme? Many want better representation and are sick of national politics intruding into Wyoming. Others brought up challenges for young people, such as housing and jobs. Transgender women and girls playing on sports teams also made it into the conversion.

Like much of Wyoming, Sublette County is a reliable Republican stronghold. Here’s what six residents had to say when casting their ballots.

Editor’s Note: These interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Jeanene Esterholt: I'm retired, and I was born here. I hope this country becomes more conservative, and we have to rein in some of the more wild, out-there ideologies that people have today.

I'm not sure I completely agree with the Freedom Caucus. I'm glad they're conservative. On the other hand, I don't like the fact that there's out-of-state places that are swaying our state officials to vote one way or another.

I think we have to become more family-focused, more nation-focused, and I think that we need to kinda get back to some of the basics.

Zachary Maxam: I was born and raised here in Pinedale. I went to high school [here] and everything.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Zachary Maxam, 22, finishes up voting at the Sublette County School District #1 building in Pinedale. He says it’s one of his first times voting.

I wanna see change in our community. You know, being a young citizen and getting to come back to Pinedale, I'd just like to see something that's a little bit more welcoming for us and my generation. I think housing, that's a huge problem. One day, I wanna buy a house around here, as well, and it's just insane, the cost of living and everything here. I think that's a huge thing I wanna see changed, as well as bringing more jobs into town, and seeing a little bit more growth.

People are wanting change, wanting to see more transparency, all that kind of thing. I think it'll bring out the best, and I'm excited to see what happens.

Kendra Cross: I've lived in Pinedale since 2014. We're struggling a little bit about the direction people want Pinedale to go. I know there's a lot of discussion around development or conservation. The way that our leaders guide development is gonna impact wildlife, is gonna impact our water, our economy, all of those things.

I was really excited to vote for Sam Mead [for Republican nominee for U.S. Senate] and the other candidates that are advocating for protecting our public lands. I was really excited to vote for Albert Sommers [for Republican nominee for Wyoming House District 20]. I think he does a great job here in Sublette County and is a really reasonable and stable, good voice in our Legislature, and we need more of that.

I think the extremism that has been happening in our state is detrimental. We're losing young people. We are losing people having the ability to pay their bills, to have services. We absolutely need strong, stable, reasonable leadership and no more extremism.

Jeff Alexander: I've lived here basically my entire life in one part of Wyoming or another. I'm going to vote for [Rep. Harriet] Hageman for U.S. senator ‘cause I think she's tough as nails, and she's not afraid to stand up.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Jeff Alexander, 73, prepares to vote in Pinedale, holding a clipboard which says his selected candidates.

One of the issues that I'm really concerned with is allowing biological men to play in women's sports. That should not be allowed.

I like to think I'm open-minded. I very rarely miss voting 'cause I feel like I'm obligated.

Rachel: I don't wanna give my full name because I don't really care for people to know my politics. There's only 10,000 people in this county.

I'm pretty excited about Governor [Eric] Barlow. I'm hoping to see movement in regards to housing and affordability and speaking up for Wyoming residents instead of being beholden to other people's lobbying ideals. Talk to your constituents. See what people genuinely need instead of listening to people in Washington who tell them what people in Wyoming need, which they don't know.

Our personal choices should remain our personal choices. Your religion can stay your religion. This is Wyoming. We don't come here for people to tell us what to do.

Rex Hamner: I'm a retired ag teacher living in Pinedale.

We're picking, a lot of times, the least worst candidate, and that's not always the best way to operate. A lot of times, it seems like it's people who really, in my opinion, aren't qualified, but they're gonna run for an office. They're doing it because they have a personal agenda and those are not the people that I want in office.

Even though it might be a small percentage, I can't complain about what has been put into office if I don't come out and do my part.