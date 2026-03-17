© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Jessica Flock - Green River

Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Jessica Flock - Green River

Stop by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on October 2nd features a presentation by Jessica Flock, educator and paddler.

Jessica will discuss the John Wesley Powell Expedition and its 150th anniversary event.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 6 pm at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Stop by for refreshments and free sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *

Sweetwater County Historical Museum
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Sweetwater County Historical Museum
3 East Flaming Gorge Way
Green River, Wyoming
https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org/