Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Jessica Flock - Green River

Stop by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on October 2nd features a presentation by Jessica Flock, educator and paddler.

Jessica will discuss the John Wesley Powell Expedition and its 150th anniversary event.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 6 pm at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Stop by for refreshments and free sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *