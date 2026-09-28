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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:44 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 27, 1909, two men hid in suitcases in their Sheridan Inn room in an attempt to avoid arrest. The suitcases were filled with stolen jewelry and revolvers. On September 30, 1889, the members of the Constitutional Convention unanimously adopted the state’s constitution. The grand opening for the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow was on September 30, 1911. On October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins landed on Devils Tower as a publicity stunt for an upcoming world record attempt. However, it was overshadowed by the fact that his climbing gear fell off the tower and he had to be rescued from the top six days later. On October 1, 1886, the cornerstone for the University of Wyoming’s Old Main building was laid. On October 1, 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. And on October 3, 1958, over 150 children competed for prizes in eight divisions at the hula hoop contest sponsored by the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel