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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming Supreme Court partly affirms, partly reverses school funding lawsuit

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:50 PM MDT
Upton Elementary School students eat lunch on Oct. 26.
Hugh Cook
/
Wyoming Public Media
Upton Elementary School students eat lunch on Oct. 26. Weston County's two school districts have implemented the USDA's Farm to School program, which allows for locally grown food products to be served and to educate them on how local agriculture impacts them.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

The Wyoming Supreme Court partly affirmed and partly reversed a lower court’s finding that the state has chronically and unconstitutionally underfunded public schools.

In a ruling released Thursday, the court said the Wyoming Education Association and eight school districts proved the Legislature violated students’ rights by failing to address inflation and the true cost of teacher salaries in school funding models.

This created a disparity between school districts in a way that violated equal protection and did not fulfill students’ fundamental right to an adequate public school education, the majority wrote.

The court reversed a mandate for the Legislature to fund computers for every student, nutrition services and school resource officer programs. It also said the state does not have to do a statewide assessment of school facilities for educational suitability. Instead, the court found the state has discretion when determining priorities for school facility repair and replacement.

The Supreme Court justices said they assume the Legislature will make required changes to the school funding model.

This is the latest and highest ruling on the lawsuit filed in 2022. It comes as lawmakers are recalibrating the state’s school funding model as part of a regular update.

In a statement, Gov. Mark Gordon said, “Today’s decision by the Wyoming Supreme Court provides important clarity … We also have to build a system that Wyoming can sustain. A school finance model must work in years of strong revenues and in years when revenues decline. We cannot continue to revisit the same fundamental questions every few years. We need a durable, transparent and constitutionally sound system that provides predictability for schools while protecting Wyoming taxpayers.”

“The Court has provided the Legislature with clear guidance,” Gordon continued. “Now it is time to do the work. I am confident that the Legislature can approach this issue in the same spirit that has guided Wyoming through previous school finance challenges - carefully, collaboratively and in good faith.”
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Education education fundingpublic schoolsWyoming Education AssociationWyoming Supreme CourtWyoming Legislature
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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