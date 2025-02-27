© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming judge rules state education funding system is unconstitutional

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:42 PM MST
picserver.org

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Laramie County judge ruled that the state’s public school funding model is unconstitutional because it hasn’t properly accounted for inflation.

This is a win for the Wyoming Education Association (WEA). It sued the state in 2022.

In an over 180 page ruling, Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher outlined both the state’s and associations arguments. This included 89 pages of witness testimony from teachers and administrators around the state.

WEA and others testified they can’t hire teachers because they can’t pay reasonable or competitive wages, districts can’t provide nutritious meal programs to their students and student mental health programs are unable to attract and retain professionals, among other issues.

Froelicher ordered the state to put more money into its education system and update its funding model. He pointed out that 2025 is a recalibration year. By law, every five years the state reevaluates whether it’s providing a modern education as required by the Constitution and figures out how much that education costs. The association says the Legislature has failed to do this since 2010.

There is a week left in the current legislative session, where public education advocates argue there are several bills limiting the amount of funds to public schools even more.
Education educationSchoolsLaramie County
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska

