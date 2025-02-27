Wyoming judge rules state education funding system is unconstitutional

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Laramie County judge ruled that the state’s public school funding model is unconstitutional because it hasn’t properly accounted for inflation.

This is a win for the Wyoming Education Association (WEA). It sued the state in 2022 .

In an over 180 page ruling , Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher outlined both the state’s and associations arguments. This included 89 pages of witness testimony from teachers and administrators around the state.

WEA and others testified they can’t hire teachers because they can’t pay reasonable or competitive wages, districts can’t provide nutritious meal programs to their students and student mental health programs are unable to attract and retain professionals, among other issues.

Froelicher ordered the state to put more money into its education system and update its funding model. He pointed out that 2025 is a recalibration year. By law, every five years the state reevaluates whether it’s providing a modern education as required by the Constitution and figures out how much that education costs. The association says the Legislature has failed to do this since 2010.