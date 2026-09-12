Energy Strategies selected to conduct Wyoming electricity transmission study

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is one step closer to conducting a statewide electricity transmission planning study.

On Thursday, the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) tapped Utah-based Energy Strategies for the statewide study that lawmakers ordered during the spring legislative session . Energy Strategies is an independent consulting firm that has previously conducted assessments in Colorado, Montana and Utah.

“The study will help guide long-term transmission strategy as Wyoming considers future electricity demand, economic development opportunities and the reliable delivery of energy,” the WEA announcement outlined.

The study will have two phases. In phase one, the company will flag potential delivery constraints and any infrastructure gaps in low, moderate and high growth scenarios.

The second phase will assess the markets that Wyoming depends on for energy, how customers are impacted and future economic growth.

During legislative session discussions on the bill that provided guidelines for the study, lawmakers cited industry growth, such as an influx in data center development, as one reason for the study.

“Recognizing that there's a lot of discussion about the need for more electricity in general,” Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas), who sponsored the bill, previously told Wyoming Public Radio . “We're talking about data centers coming online. How are we going to help handle that growth? And what role, if anything, does the government play in doing that?”

Since the study received approval, large data centers have made news for their significant energy demand and potential environmental and health risks .

The WEA will create an advisory working group to provide input on the methodology, assumptions and findings of the study. The group will consist of transmission developers, state agencies, energy developers and large-load customers, among others.

A fiscal note on the enabling legislation estimated the study would cost $200,000 in contracted services, which would be absorbed by the WEA.

Final reports for both phases are expected to be complete by March 1, 2027.

