Montana drops lawsuit over Yellowstone’s bison management plan

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The state of Montana and the U.S. Department of the Interior have moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago over Yellowstone National Park’s bison management plan .

That plan, adopted under the Biden administration , allows for about 5,000 bison in the park and creates more opportunities for tribal nations to restore brucellosis-free bison to their lands.

At the time the lawsuit was filed , Montana claimed the plan violated a number of federal laws. The state also criticized a lack of cooperation between the federal government and the state, and raised concerns over the potential spread of brucellosis, a bacterial illness that can be spread from bison to cattle. There have been no documented cases of that happening.

The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, along with several conservation groups, intervened in defense of Yellowstone's plan last year. Now, they’re urging the National Park Service to stand by what they call its bison conservation progress.

“The Fort Peck Tribes are encouraged to see the State of Montana dismiss its lawsuit so that the parties can move past litigation and focus on the real work ahead on the Bison Management Plan,” said Floyd Azure, chairman of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, in a statement shared by Earthjustice . “We look forward to continuing to work with the National Park Service on the Plan, particularly to maximize the use of the Fort Peck Tribes’ successful bison quarantine program as we continue to restore wild bison to Indian Country and fulfill Treaty and trust obligations.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's office did not respond to a request for comment from Yellowstone Public Radio.