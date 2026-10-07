A new DRI study shows how wildfire smoke impacts Reno's air quality

What's left behind when smoky skies from a wildfire return to clear, sunny days?

A recent study from the Desert Research Institute provides a detailed look at how microscopic pollutants, called particulate matter, affect air quality and human health during and after wildfires.

The study looked at air quality during smoke days and non-smoke days, and found that concentrations of air pollutants increased six to 10 times during smoke days, causing some air pollutants to exceed EPA standards.

Atmospheric scientist Vera Samburova said particulate matter varies in size. But higher concentrations of smaller particles, called PM 2.5, can have serious health risks to different groups including the elderly, young children, athletes, and individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions.

"These particles are so small; they usually go deeper into our respiratory system, and they're not stuck in the nose or throat. They go deeper into the lungs. They can even go into the bloodstream," Samburova said.

The smaller the particles, the easier they can enter the human body. Recent studies across the country continue to explore potential links between higher concentrations of PM 2.5 and emergency room visits.

Smoke traveling from neighboring states can stay in Reno's air for weeks. While distance can dilute wildfire smoke, chemical reactions from sunlight and local transportation emissions modify the smoke, affecting concentrations of particulate matter.

As wildfires across the West grow in intensity and frequency, questions remain about how lingering wildfire smoke affects the health of vulnerable populations long-term.

"We will have more fires. We will have larger fires, we will have more intense fires, and we need to learn how to live with the fires," Samburova said.

While having an air-filtering system at home is recommended, Samburova said there are other steps individuals can take to protect themselves from wildfire smoke. This includes checking the air quality before doing physical activity outside; spending more time indoors; and avoiding certain household tasks like vacuuming when wildfire smoke is heavy.



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