As wildfire activity slows, the time of the year for controlled burning, both small and bigger scale, begins.

While agencies like the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management conduct larger scale prescribed burns , property owners outside of city limits also do smaller scale burns. This can be for a number of reasons, including debris burning or weed reduction. However, depending on conditions like weather, the risk of wildfire is still present and fire restrictions are still important for the public to stay informed about.

Campbell County Fire Department’s new website and hotline is intended to give the public consistent and clear information about controlled burning regulations and fire restriction updates, said Fire Marshall Stuart Burnham.

“This is a tool that the property owners can use to try and learn more about when we're in restrictions or not, so they know what the expectations of them are,” said Burnham.

If a person has plans to conduct a burn in the county, they can call the hotline to report it to the communication center, which will get their information to put into the dispatch system. Then, if another person calls in to report smoke in the same area, the dispatcher will be aware of the controlled burn that is taking place, hopefully saving money and resources on non-emergency calls.

The department also hopes to see improved resource dispatchment thanks to the hotline. Because of the reporting system, the department will have a better idea of where controlled burns are happening and when, so if a report is called in about smoke in the area, officials can avoid unnecessary emergency dispatches, and focus their resources on real wildfire threats, said Burnham.

The website also includes official rules and regulations for both the city of Gillette and the county. According to Burnham, this resource is intended to make accessing fire information more straightforward for the public.

“ When you talk to different people in different departments or different people at the fire department, sometimes there can be varying answers, and we just want to eliminate any confusion that we can,” he said.

The hotline and website launched a month ago, and, according to Burnham, the main use so far has been to confirm if there are fire restrictions in place or not. For example, if there is a Red Flag Warning, all open fire is prohibited, including debris burning and controlled burns. The specific rules can be found on the website.

“ This year, we went into fire restrictions in late March, and we didn't come out of them until October,” he said. “We are dealing with a drought and the warmest winter year on record for Wyoming. So those restrictions, they're not just limited to the summer season.”

Burnham hopes this resource will help decrease the amount of unintended human-caused wildfire starts. Having this hotline to officially report planned burns, paired with the website’s clearly stated rules, will hopefully improve awareness and accountability of the people conducting the burns, he said.

The department is still gathering baseline data on the longer-term impact of this resource, but they are hopeful that it will help reduce unintended human-caused wildfire starts overall.

